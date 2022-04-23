Mary Rensch, M: 402-690-6279, maryrensch@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Less than 2 years old! Gorgeous, walkout ranch with a 6 ft wood, priv fence. Covered deck backing to the east w/steps down to the patio. Open flr plan has high ceilings. White kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless appliances all included. Ship lap wall accents in the dining area. Gas log FP with side cabs & attractive floating shelves in the living room. Split bdrm design w/private Primary suite, full bath, & huge walk-in closet. Spacious laundry & drop zone access to the 3 car garg. Amazing finished bsmt features a wet bar, full size refrigerator& microwave. 2nd FP creates a cozy colorful setting. 4th BR has a walk-in closet located by the 3/4 bathroom. Exercise room has rubber mat flring great for work outs, or convert to a 5th BR. Don't miss the huge storage rm. Special upgrades include motorized, custom window shades, & WIFI enabled dimmer for lighting in the main living areas. Located in the
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
Man arrested for domestice assault
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates, will spend cannabis celebration day on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
Madi and Hayden Kubik ready for the next sister act for Nebraska volleyball; 'It's definitely very special'
Sisters Madi and Hayden Kubik will be getting to know each other in new ways as teammates on the Husker volleyball team; it's thought to be the fourth time siblings have been on NU’s team at the same time.
Windmill Management LLC to Lisa A. Rector, 2034 Hazel St., Fremont.
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop on April 20 near East 23rd Street and Diers Parkway.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 2400 block of East First Street on April 20 for a physical disturbance.