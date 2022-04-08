 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $619,000

Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Why wait to build? Totally updated in 2022 spacious ranch villa in Skyline Woods nestled in a private cul-de-sac overlooks green space. NO BACK YARD NEIGHBORS! Lawn mowing, fertilizing, snow removal, trash & window cleaning included. Gourmet kitchen with marble counters, SS appliances, wine fridge & walk in pantry overlooks cozy great room & views of the green space. Primary suite has luxurious spa like shower, huge walk in closet. You will love the lower level bar with fridge & dishwasher. Perfect for entertaining! Extras include all new landscaping, washer/dryer, built in speakers, water softener, new blinds & curtains. Everything you need to live a carefree lifestyle, you can’t build for this price today!

