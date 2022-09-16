Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Vencil Homes most popular 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3+ car garage walk out ranch in Westbury Farm. This open floor plan ranch offers a split bedroom layout with the owner's suite on one side of the home & 2 additional bedrooms on the opposite side of the main level. Huge island in the kitchen, custom birch cabinets, SS appliances, and full size dining area with built in hutch. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace int he great room with 12 foot ceilings. Full drop zone with built-in lockers and large pantry. Don't miss the extra 1/2 bath on the main level. Lower level offers 2 finished rec room areas plus a full wet bar. Bedroom #4 and and a 3/4 bath with an option for a 5th bedroom. Approx completion 1/31/23. Still time to make selections. Pictures of similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $628,000
