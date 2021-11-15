 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $635,000

Lisa Ritter, M: 402-612-2413, lisa@omahare.com, www.RittersSellHomes.com - This stunning ranch villa built by Royal Homes offers a beautiful blend of contemporary and timeless style. It is well suited for entertaining, has been meticulously maintained, and offers exquisite finishes. Inside you will find elegant lighting, tasteful color selections, two gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplaces, and abundant storage. The primary suite will dazzle you with its spa-like bathroom, the incredibly well-designed closet, and the walk-out to the sizable deck area. Other features you will appreciate are the huge pantry in the kitchen, the surround sound on the main level, the large, covered deck with roll down screens for privacy and shade, as well as the oversized, immaculately clean garage with its epoxy floors, heater, and built-in storage. It sits on an east facing spacious walk out lot with extensive professional landscaping and mature trees that help to make it feel secluded. It is everything y

