4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $639,000

Karen Fries, M: 402-690-1243, karen.fries@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/karen.fries - OPEN Sunday 1-3 Manchester Ridge. Why wait to Build? This Beautiful new Construction home now complete! Walk out ranch in Elkhorn is just what you've been waiting for. Pre-finished cement siding. Main floor has 10 ft ceilings in the family room. LVT and tile flooring, Linear gas FP, 2 bdrms plus office and 2 full baths, powder room, mud room, plus laundry room. Large kitchen with Quartz complete with all appliances including Refrigerator and double oven. Soft Close Cabinetry. Large eating area open to composite covered deck. It even has a gas hook up for your grill! Primary bath includes walk in shower and soaking tub. Large w/o finished LL includes large wet bar, 2 bdrms, full bath and large storage area. Huge Lot Over 1/3 acre, Full Privacy Fence. Easy to show!