Traci Vacanti, M: 402-672-9071, traci.vacanti@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - The Williamsburg ranch plan by Woodland Homes. This spacious, open floor plan has high, ceilings with 2 cedar wood beams on the great room ceiling, floor to ceiling wrapped stone fireplace, and a beautiful bay window. HUGE kitchen island with storage, and a walk in pantry. The mud room has a drop zone and a bench. Main floor laundry. Spacious, primary, ceramic tile walk-in shower The finished walk-out lower level has a beautiful wet bar and a stone fireplace, great for entertaining. Oversized 3 car garage. The covered deck is composite, maintenance free. Spend more time doing the things you love. No more mowing or shoveling snow. This villa neighborhood does allow fences.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $649,029
Related to this story
Most Popular
Belief from coach Matt Rhule helped Zavier Betts return to Nebraska and pass 21 credit hours this spring to get eligible.
The Fremont Police Department is investigating the death of a person, officials reported Wednesday morning.
A former Fremont police officer has been charged in Dodge County Court with three different misdemeanor offenses related to claims of domestic…
Three of the 5 deputy attorneys in Dodge County have announced their departures from the office.
A 41-year-old Fremont man arrested for child sex abuse allegations denies the claims, police officials reported.