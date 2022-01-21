4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

Shari Morris, M: 402-214-9580, shari.morris@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shari.morris - Amazing Caniglia built 2 story featuring T staircase. Kitchen has granite countertops. Maple cabinets. Great area features stone fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Primary bedroom with tray ceiling. Wonderful sitting area. Two bedrooms have Jack-n-Jill bath. One bedroom has its own suite. Walkout basement with bar, entertainment area, and theatre area. Basketball hoop with lighting. Access to private pool and tennis courts. Must see so many upgrades.