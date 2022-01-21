 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $650,000

Shari Morris, M: 402-214-9580, shari.morris@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/shari.morris - Amazing Caniglia built 2 story featuring T staircase. Kitchen has granite countertops. Maple cabinets. Great area features stone fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Primary bedroom with tray ceiling. Wonderful sitting area. Two bedrooms have Jack-n-Jill bath. One bedroom has its own suite. Walkout basement with bar, entertainment area, and theatre area. Basketball hoop with lighting. Access to private pool and tennis courts. Must see so many upgrades.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News