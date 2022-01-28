4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $669,900

Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - This stunning new-construction ranch home is just about ready for you to make it your own! Elegant white stone on the exterior accented with dark trim makes for warm and welcoming curb appeal. Spacious and open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Three bedrooms on the main level and an additional bedroom in the lower level with a large flex room. Finished basement with a great entertaining space including a bar with high-top seating. Walkout basement with a beautiful retaining wall that backs to trees! Do not forget to check out the over-sized 4 car garage, too! This house has so much to offer... you do not want to miss this!!!