4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $679,000

Contract Pending. Picture Anthropologie décor with farm house modern vibes. One of kind lot backing to trees in ESHS District. Better than new construction, this 2 Story, walkout, 4bd/4bth w/ a private bonus room off the kitchen is truly a must see! Open concept home w/ dining & family room opening up to kitchen. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered porch overlooking water. Kitchen features quartz counters, white poplar wood cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, & a walk-in pantry w/ plenty of storage from top to bottom. Drop off zone equipped w/ built-ins, half bath & more great storage. Primary bedroom is very spacious w/ spa like feel bath & large walk-in closet. Nice size bedrooms have their own access to bathrooms. Lower level is ready for your finishing touches. Backyard is a gem. Updated landscape w/ limestone base firepit area nestled back by the trees that will impress you. It's wired fo