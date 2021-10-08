 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $700,000

Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents a brand new "Northface" 2-story. A dramatic 2-story front entry will greet you with a grand open great room and kitchen area with large center island. Still time to select your finishes and move right in time for spring! Currently being built on a high and sightly walkout lot in Windgate Ranch Two. Ready in February 2022. Elkhorn school district.

