4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $725,000

Susan Laubert, M: 402-889-3781, suesellshomez@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY OCT 3rd from 12-2pm! Stunning 2 story home located in the revered Ranch View Estates! The home in nestled in a professionally landscaped lot with walk out basement. Walk into this 4bed/5 bath house with over 4,500 sq feet and enjoy the large family room and kitchen with hidden pantry! New Carpets and Paint throughout entire home as well as an oversized 4 car heated garage with over 1,000sq feet! Basement features a wet bar, built in entertainment center and ¾ bath! This turnkey estate will charm you at every turn!

