4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $725,000

Traci Hanel, M: 402-740-5628, traci.hanel@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/traci.hanel - Gorgeous ranch by Prestige Homes on private walkout lot with mature trees! Great Rm w/ 11' ceilings, extra lg windows to enjoy the view, gas fp w/ built in cabs & stone to ceiling. Spacious kitchen features double oven, gas cooktop and w/i pantry. Master bath w/ fl to ceiling tiled w/i shower & free standing tub, separate his/hers sinks. Awesome basement for entertaining w/ wet bar, family rm, media rm & Bonus room (theater rm, office or exercise rm). You will love spending time outdoors on your partially covered composite deck w/ aluminum railing and extra large patio w/ gas firepit. Zero entry garage w/ 4th car tandem garage for extra work space. Exp. completion Feb. 2022. Pictures are of similar home.