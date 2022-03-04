Susan Laubert, M: 402-889-3781, suesellshomez@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Stunning 2 Story home located in the revered Ranch View Estates! The home is nestled in a professionally landscaped lot with walk out basement. Walk into the 4Bed/5Bath house with over 4,000 Sq Ft and enjoy the large family room and kitchen with hidden pantry! New carpets and paint throughout entire home as well as an oversized 4-car heated garage with over 1,000 Sq Feet! Basement features a wet bar, built-in entertainment center and 3/4 bath! This turnkey estate will charm you at every turn!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Speaking to Glen and Nancy Ellis is nothing short of a boost of energy.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.
Ty Hallberg's overtime heroics capped off a historic season for Fremont hockey.
“Nothing better, it can’t get better than that. This is the best feeling I’ve ever felt in the world right now.”
Fremont won it's third-straight district crown Tuesday with a win over Kearney while Taylor McCabe added another milestone to her already illustrious high school resume.
Summer Bojanski's early offense helped lift Bergan out of a scoring rut and into the state tournament for a fifth-straight year.
Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men’s basketball program.
Over the last decade running Woodcliff Restaurant, Brooke Goracke said she's served those who have lived in the lakefront community for more t…
When Army Specialist Nate Ingebritson boarded a bus 10 years ago that would take him from Texas to Nebraska, he knew he was leaving behind som…
Daniel B. Rasmussen