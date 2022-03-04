4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $725,000

Susan Laubert, M: 402-889-3781, suesellshomez@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Stunning 2 Story home located in the revered Ranch View Estates! The home is nestled in a professionally landscaped lot with walk out basement. Walk into the 4Bed/5Bath house with over 4,000 Sq Ft and enjoy the large family room and kitchen with hidden pantry! New carpets and paint throughout entire home as well as an oversized 4-car heated garage with over 1,000 Sq Feet! Basement features a wet bar, built-in entertainment center and 3/4 bath! This turnkey estate will charm you at every turn!