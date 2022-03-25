May Yap, M: 402-212-4278, omaharealestateagent@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - With over 3,500 square feet, this beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood in Elkhorn comes with a spacious 4 car garage, 4 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms. It also features a large gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, a cozy hearth room, a huge office on the main floor, and a spacious bonus room on the second floor. Each bedroom is equipped with its own bathroom. A private balcony, in the primary suite, overlooking a quiet backyard is a perfect spot for winding down at the end of the day. The unfinished walkout basement provides plenty of space for adding more rooms and entertainment. Seeing is believing so come on over and take a tour. This amazing, well-maintained PRE-INSPECTED home welcomes you!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $745,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
The Fremont Police Department was advised of a possible impaired driver traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 from Arlington at about 11:30 a…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 9:05 a.m. March 19 in the 700 block of North H Street.