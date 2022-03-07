May Yap, M: 402-212-4278, omaharealestateagent@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - With over 3,500 square feet, this beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood in Elkhorn comes with a spacious 4 car garage, 4 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms. It also features a large gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, a cozy hearth room, a huge office on the main floor, and a spacious bonus room on the second floor. Each bedroom is equipped with its own bathroom. A private balcony, in the primary suite, overlooking a quiet backyard is a perfect spot for winding down at the end of the day. The unfinished walkout basement provides plenty of space for adding more rooms and entertainment. Seeing is believing so come on over and take a tour. This amazing, well-maintained PRE-INSPECTED home welcomes you!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $765,000
