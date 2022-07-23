4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $765,000

Roxanne Dooley, M: 402-319-9678, Roxanne.Dooley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful 2 story 4 car home in highly sought after Indian Creek subdivision. Great street appeal and beautifully landscaped yard. - This beautiful home has a large kitchen/hearthroom with hardwood floor and Birch cabinets covered deck off of kitchen that overlooks double lot and fully fenced yard with patio/firepit. Open family room with fireplace and beautiful built-ins with a main floor office. The primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling w/sitting area and fireplace, oversized closet and large bath. BONUS ROOM FOR KIDS on the second floor with their own stairway. Lower level is great for family or entertaining with a theatre room, rec room and a nice bar. You don't want to miss this one.AMA