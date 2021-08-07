Landon Falcone, M: 402-871-1438, landon.falcone@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Award-winning Falcone Montecito for sale! Professionally designed and landscaped, this true 1.5 story is complete with 4 beds and 4 baths, plus all the ultra-premium features one could ever want! The kitchen boasts amazing features like a massive pantry, quartz countertops, an oversized island, pop-up electrical outlets, five-in-one oven, and an impressive Cafe 36” gas rangetop. The custom tile wall, concrete hearth, and built-in ethanol-burning fireplace make the great room truly breathtaking. After walking through or completely opening up the stunning 10’ panoramic doors, you’ll be welcomed by a concrete firepit, beautiful yard, retractable Phantom Screen, and built-in gas grill. Floating wood stairs lead you to the second story, where you will find the huge step-up loft, 3 big bedrooms, and a remarkable study. The heated garage, wet bar, and huge master closet are just the cherry on top. N
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $875,000
