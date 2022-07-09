4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $880,000

Steve Larsen, M: 402-672-5450, steve.larsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Come see what's new and exciting in Ideal Designs newest Model Home - Hours are Sat & Sun 12-4pm. This impressive ranch home has a large entryway, which leads to a beautifully adorned open staircase to the basement. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a large island, hidden walk-in pantry, hardwood floors and solid surface countertops. The master suite houses a walk-in closet, huge double vanity, tile walk-in shower, whirlpool tub and access to the laundry room. Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, giving privacy to the master bedroom. In addition, there is a perfect drop zone area adjacent to the garage, with a bench and hooks. Model Home not for sale.
Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Jun…
In a year of inflation, the public can enjoy some free, light-up-the-sky entertainment due to area donors.
The 17-year-old was fishing along the Platte River when he was swept away in the current and drowned, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.
The John C. Fremont Days Committee has announced a few schedule changes.
John C. Fremont Days has a lot to offer. Here are just a few options for this weekend.
Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one with folks going out of town to do some camping and boating, or staying home and having cookouts.
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
Kelly Witte remembers the night she and other 4-H’ers went to their leaders’ house for a cookout.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.