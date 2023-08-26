Steve Larsen, M: 402-672-5450, steve.larsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Come see what's new and exciting in Ideal Designs newest Model Home - Hours are Sat & Sun 12-4pm. This impressive ranch home has a large entryway, which leads to a beautifully adorned open staircase to the basement. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes a large island, hidden walk-in pantry, hardwood floors and solid surface countertops. The master suite houses a walk-in closet, huge double vanity, tile walk-in shower, whirlpool tub and access to the laundry room. Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home, giving privacy to the master bedroom. In addition, there is a perfect drop zone area adjacent to the garage, with a bench and hooks. Model Home not for sale.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amie Just saw three things she liked, three she loved and one area of improvement at the Huskers' scrimmage Saturday.
It didn't take Gabe Ervin long to impress Matt Rhule. As the season opener looms, the "big and powerful" Ervin will start at running back.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said quarterback Jeff Sims has improved in his quest to meet the Huskers' completion rate standard
Of the 17 Husker D-linemen, 12 are new to Nebraska or the position, and only two started in the Big Ten. Logic tells you Terrance Knighton has…
A month of full camp has culminated in Nebraska’s first depth chart under coach Matt Rhule.