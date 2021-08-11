4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $899,000

Cindy Forehead, M: 402-510-5012, Cindy.forehead@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - High Quality Custom w/numerous upgrades in materials, fixtures and finishes on one of the Best lots-South facing & backing to the trees. Grand ceilings with architectural detail, Open kitchen with Viking SST appliances, granite counters, Alder wood and painted cabinets, L shaped Island, Center Island, and walk in pantry. Great Room has wall of windows, grand ceiling and FP. formal Dining, butlers pantry, main laundry and drop zone. Master bedroom has sitting room, heated floors in bath, walk in shower and oversized walk in closet. Second bedroom on Main currently used as office has 3/4 bath. Main floor has faux finishes and floors are all Engineered Hard Wood. Lower Level walkout has step down bar, Fireplace, Grand Family room, exercise room & walk out to a stone patio. Main floor covered desk off kitchen overlooks beautifully landscaped back yard fully fenced. Current owner has made numerous upgrad