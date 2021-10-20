4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $999,950

John Miles, M: 402-598-0598, john@anewhome4you.com, https://www.anewhome4you.com - New ranch style design by R&A Builders. Set on a gorgeous treed walk-out lot backing to common area. Still time for selections! Spacious new open design with upscale finishes. Showplace Kitchen with huge island & pantry. Luxurious Master Suite. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with 3 baths. The finished basement adds Wet bar, Game Room, Family Room, Theater Room, Bedroom, Bath & Exercise rooms. Details & finishes are subject to change - confirm with Listing agent. All measurements are approximate. Photos are from a similar house.