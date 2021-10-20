John Miles, M: 402-598-0598, john@anewhome4you.com, https://www.anewhome4you.com - New ranch style design by R&A Builders. Set on a gorgeous treed walk-out lot backing to common area. Still time for selections! Spacious new open design with upscale finishes. Showplace Kitchen with huge island & pantry. Luxurious Master Suite. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with 3 baths. The finished basement adds Wet bar, Game Room, Family Room, Theater Room, Bedroom, Bath & Exercise rooms. Details & finishes are subject to change - confirm with Listing agent. All measurements are approximate. Photos are from a similar house.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $999,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
A newly unsealed affidavit shows that the third time the girl told officials about sexual abuse, the Nebraska State Patrol investigated, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted, and Sean Vilmont was arrested.
On the morning of Father's Day, Tricia Homan was getting ready for the day and to open up the Fur Shack.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following…
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Oct. 17, Savannah J. Neill, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were di…
The Kauai Police Department developed a new search plan for a Fremont High School graduate who went missing on the island last May.
At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…
Tex Valley LLC to Trevor Martinosky a/k/a Trevor S. Martinosky, 1005 E. Second St., Fremont, $175,000.
A 93-year-old Fremont man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a semitrailer truck at an intersection north of Fremont Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s lic…