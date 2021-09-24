4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $999,000

You Have Arrived! Majestic Homes newest villa home under construction at Bluewater on the lake! Beautiful curb appeal and striking double door entrance. Primary suite features huge walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bathroom. Main floor office off entry. The great room has a 2 story unbelievable tiled fireplace and opens to the gourmet kitchen with huge walk-in pantry. Large drop zone area off garage leads into the main floor laundry room with cabinets and sink. The 2nd floor opens to below and features three bedrooms all with walk-in closets and an additional laundry area. A catwalk leads you to the other side with rec area, bar, and access to the covered deck. Flawless floorplan for gatherings and entertaining. Oversized garage with storage. Enjoy unparalleled views year round. Majestic Homes- Experiencing A New Wave of Living!