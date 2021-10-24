All the front porch sitting you could want in this charming 2 story home in small-town Wahoo! The main floor features an updated kitchen with granite countertops with a seating area, beautiful oak cabinets, and tile floors. Hardwood floors in the dining room and living room as well as a half bath on the main floor. The second level features a full bath and 3 bedrooms, with great closets, a hall linen closet, and a walk-up attic for all your storage needs. In the basement, you'll find another 1/2 bath, laundry room, rec room with a gas fireplace, and a 4th bedroom with a walk-in closet and storage room. Enjoy your evenings watching the sunset on the great deck, entertaining in the backyard, or in the large 2 car detached garage with extra parking for your camper or boat.
4 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $225,000
