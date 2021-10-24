 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $225,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $225,000

All the front porch sitting you could want in this charming 2 story home in small-town Wahoo! The main floor features an updated kitchen with granite countertops with a seating area, beautiful oak cabinets, and tile floors. Hardwood floors in the dining room and living room as well as a half bath on the main floor. The second level features a full bath and 3 bedrooms, with great closets, a hall linen closet, and a walk-up attic for all your storage needs. In the basement, you'll find another 1/2 bath, laundry room, rec room with a gas fireplace, and a 4th bedroom with a walk-in closet and storage room. Enjoy your evenings watching the sunset on the great deck, entertaining in the backyard, or in the large 2 car detached garage with extra parking for your camper or boat.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Hooper man

Police arrest Hooper man

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 10 p.m., Oct. 19, Bulmaro Hernandez, 24, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a tra…

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately noon, Oct. 20, Breanna M. Kelly, 21, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetam…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Oct. 20, Kelly M. Montanye, 55, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant in the 100 block of…

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Oct. 17, Savannah J. Neill, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News