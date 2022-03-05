Ryan Van Roy, M: 402-708-2717, ryanvanroy@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This New construction house has only been lived in for less than 8 months. Why build new when new is right here and ready now! This stunning 4 bed 3 bath walkout ranch with a fully finished basement that has all the top of the line bells and whistles. The home includes an over sized quartz island, flawless stainless steal appliances, modern cabinets, a screened in finished deck like you've never seen before, huge backyard, a high end garage door, and for all you dog lovers a mini dog shower in the laundry room, and so much more. Schedule your showing today. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $409,000
