Peg Maloney, O: 402-594-2000, peg@maloney.com, www.pegmaloney.com - What an opportunity! Nearly an acre of land, huge 4 bedroom house and not just one but TWO detached garages! Hmm, imagine the possibilities... Located just on the outskirts of Waterloo it's a quick drive to downtown, fitness center, community park and small retail. Bonus for everyone is you are also just a few miles from downtown Elkhorn with even MORE restaurants and entertainment for the whole family. There is so much potential in this property that with lots of love and sweat equity you can make it your dream home with no neighbors on top of you. Part of a First Look program, owner occupant offers will be negotiated on day 8 of the listing and investor offers are negotiated on day 22 of listing. Come take a look, put on your "I can see it" glasses, and make this your new dream home, the price is right!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $150,000
