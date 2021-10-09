 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $399,900

Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - Welcome home to YOUR brand new ranch at Homes at River Road, conveniently located in Waterloo, NE, just minutes from Omaha & Elkhorn. Built by J.E.S. Builders. Immediate possession available. Fantastic curb appeal with stone front, beautiful open floor plan. Fantastic eat in kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops, & walk in pantry. 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautiful great room with walls of windows overlooking private back yard. Finished walk out lower level with bedroom/bath, rec room, & plenty of storage. Low tax levy. Award winning Douglas County West School District. Come on out to "The Good Life." Relax, enjoy the quiet and peaceful easy feeling on your expansive deck. Hurry home!

