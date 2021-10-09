Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - Welcome home to YOUR brand new ranch at Homes at River Road, conveniently located in Waterloo, NE, just minutes from Omaha & Elkhorn. Built by J.E.S. Builders. Immediate possession available. Fantastic curb appeal with stone front, beautiful open floor plan. Fantastic eat in kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops, & walk in pantry. 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautiful great room with walls of windows overlooking private back yard. Finished walk out lower level with bedroom/bath, rec room, & plenty of storage. Low tax levy. Award winning Douglas County West School District. Come on out to "The Good Life." Relax, enjoy the quiet and peaceful easy feeling on your expansive deck. Hurry home!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Buster Shafer of Fremont won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life from the Nebraska Lottery.
A Fremont High School graduate is among eight finalists for homecoming royalty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., Oct. 1, Miguel Lucas-Montejo, 30, of Omaha was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants following a traffic st…
According to court documents, a board member of the nonprofit had contacted the Fremont Police Department in June after an audit showed that then-Treasurer Hollie J. Hittner had “embezzled over $47,000 over the last three years.”
A 37-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine and failing to appea…
Having spent nearly a century in downtown Fremont, Sampter’s will soon close its doors for the final time.
A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet…
Each Nebraska player wore a new charcoal gray suit and white shirt with a red tie and pocket square in an idea Scott Frost had in the summer.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Oct. 4, Andria E. Ellis, 43, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 2200 blo…
At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX …