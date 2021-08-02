Jay Kunz, M: 402-578-6280, jkunz74@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Build a beautiful new home with Homes by J.E.S in the community of Waterloo, NE minutes from Omaha. Homes by J.E.S is a cost + builder, which means we charge a flat fee to build the home you choose & are 100% open book, showing you all the costs with no mark ups. We have many great floor plans to choose from & many lots available. Also, if you own a lot or a piece of land, we can help you find the right house plan & build you a beautiful high-quality home. Featured on this lot is a 2,907 SF ranch, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a finished walkout basement. This home is built with Diamond Coat Elite Siding, Gerkin windows, Luxury Vinyl flooring installed throughout w/carpet in the bedrooms. 9' ceilings throughout with coffered ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Beautiful electric fireplace. Open concept interior w/stone on portions of exterior & on the interior fireplace. Allen & Roth cabinets in kitche
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no co…
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
- Updated
Did you purchase a Nebraska lottery ticket recently in Fremont?
- Updated
For two days, Duane Krause had two foxes play-fighting in the front lawn of his west Fremont home.
- Updated
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday that it has released a plan for returning to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Updated
Three new COVID-19-related deaths are being reported by the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
- Updated
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever crossed the finish line of the Badwater 135 ultramarathon since it began…
- Updated
Police arrest Fremont man
After more than two years of planning, preparation and construction, DPA Auctions now has a new home in southeast Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 4 p.m., July 28, Lashay Aguilar, 21, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block o…