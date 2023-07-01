Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Gorgeous new construction home now ready for first owners. 1.9 mil levy makes this possible to expand an Elkhorn budget that was in the 300's into the 400's. Four bed, three bath with huge oversized 3-car garage. Walk to junkstock, downtown Waterloo w quaint eateries and shops just 10 minutes from Village Pointe. Truly the best of both worlds - the charm of a small community w the perks of being minutes to Elkhorn. White cabinetry makes the kitchen timeless - as does quartz counters and subway backsplash. Open concept w LVP flooring and fireplace. Window are abundant and oversized. Front flex room can serve as office, dining or sitting room. Large spacious bedrooms with upstairs laundry. The primary bedroom is huge and high end en suite w dual sinks, giant walk in fully tiled shower, oversized closet and plenty of storage. The trade off for no basement (not in a flood zone) is the size, quality and tax