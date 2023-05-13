Diane Hughes, M: 402-218-7489, diane@agencyomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/diane.hughes - Gorgeous new construction home now ready for first owners. 1.9 mil levy makes this possible to expand an Elkhorn budget that was in the 300's into the 400's. Four bed, three bath with huge oversized 3-car garage. Quiet country living just 8 minutes to village pointe. Walk to junk stock, downtown Waterloo w quaint eateries and shops.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $434,000
