4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $449,000

Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - Open Sunday, January 22nd, 1-3. Welcome home to your 4 bedroom, 4 bath south facing modern two story in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Just Completed! Located 10 minutes west of Village Pointe. Come on out to "The Good Life"!!! Award winning Douglas County west school district. Low tax levy. No flood insurance required. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful eat in kitchen with expansive island, stainless steel appliances, has cook top and walk in pantry. Immediate possession available.