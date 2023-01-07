Janis Johnson, M: 402-676-8327, janis.johnson@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/janis.johnson - Welcome home to your 4 bedroom, 4 bath south facing modern two story in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Just Completed! Located 10 minutes west of Village Pointe. Come on out to "The Good Life"!!! Award winning Douglas County west school district. Low tax levy. No flood insurance required. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful eat in kitchen with expansive island, stainless steel appliances, has cook top and walk in pantry. Builder offering $5,000.00 towards buyer's closing costs or rate buy down. Immediate possession available.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $469,000
