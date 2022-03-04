4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $550,000

Georgie Vint, M: 402-690-1578, georgie.vint@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - A Rare Opportunity! This Home Is A 10 With An Amazing View Over Looking Riversides Boating Lake! Meticulously Maintained! Extra Large Family Room With Beautiful Gas Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling! Updated Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Back Splash, Recessed Lighting And Large Pantry With A View Of The Lake! You Will Enjoy 3 Bedrooms/or Office On The Main Floor! Master Bedroom Is Huge W//Built In Cabinets, Walk In Closet! Take A Good Look At The Lower Level Finished Basement W/Wet Bar And All Set Up For Your Entertaining Needs! Enjoy The Lower Level Fireplace After A Day On The Lake! Awesome Deck/And Covered Patio For Relaxing Evenings Enjoying The View! Check Out The Storage Area For Your Lawn Mower, Snow Blower, and Boating Needs! Dock and Lift Included In Price! Ask Agent About furnishings! AMA