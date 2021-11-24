Shawn Hovey, M: 402-510-9802, shawn@foundryhomegroup.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Located on 7 acres in Estates Provence, this gorgeous custom home offers amazing views from sunrise to sunset w/ soaring windows sure to impress! Solid Mahogany front door, Euro style custom cabinetry w/ quartz counter tops, Thermador appliances in Kitchen, designer light fixtures & hardware, glass railing to LL, custom concrete floors & brick walls. Primary suite offers custom FP wall w/ back lit niches, heated tile floors in Primary Bath w/ beautiful Native Stone free-standing soaking tub, separate his / hers vanities plus a Hollywood make up station. Huge rec room & wet bar perfect for entertaining family & friends. Game room that could double as an exercise room w/ adjacent bath. Geo-thermal heating & cooling system, 11' foundation, water purification system, circle drive, professionally designed & landscaped. Newly finished epoxy flooring in garage. Covered Deck & Patio w/ built in quartz pub tabl
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $1,675,000
