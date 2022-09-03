Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, Nic.Luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending Remain on market for back up offers. Rare 1.5 story home in Yutan! This well maintained home is like-new with 3 bedrooms up and the primary bed on the main floor. The open floor plan perfect for today's living. Kitchen features white cabinets and granite counter tops with slate smudge proof appliances near dining area. Open living room provides tons of natural light. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Lower level ready to be finished for plenty of additional sq footage. Move-in Ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont teen died after a motorcycle accident on Sunday near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue.
PLATTSMOUTH — The widening of U.S. Highway 75 will force a temporary closure of its intersection with Murray Road that goes east into the Beav…
LaVonna Emanuel smiles as she tells the story.
NSP conducts commercial vehicle inspections
Police arrest Omaha man
March 3, 2004—August 28, 2022
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
PLATTSMOUTH — A 25-year-old Omaha woman and two others, one of them a 23-year-old Plattsmouth resident, were in a one-vehicle rollover acciden…
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recently took a report of theft that occurred at 4924 N. County Road 26, northeast of Fremont.
Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that collided with a Cozad Community School bus Thursday night.