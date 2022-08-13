Nic Luhrs, M: 402-980-0248, Nic.Luhrs@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open House Sunday 8/14 12-2PM. Rare 1.5 story home in Yutan! This well maintained home is like-new with 3 bedrooms up and the primary bed on the main floor. The open floor plan perfect for today's living. Kitchen features white cabinets and granite counter tops with slate smudge proof appliances near dining area. Open living room provides tons of natural light. Primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Main floor laundry. Lower level ready to be finished for plenty of additional sq footage. Move-in Ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man died Friday due to an accidental drowning at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
Man arrested for domestic assault
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has made several felony arrests in the last few weeks.
Read through real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
Man arrested for assault, disorderly conduct
Man arrested for criminal mischief
Man arrested for theft
“Usually, abortions are performed in hospitals, and doctors are involved, and it’s not the type of stuff that occurred in this case.”
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead on the side of the road Sunday morning.
Yutan grad Colton Feist could make a play while out of position in high school. That changed at Nebraska. Now, four years later, he's ready to play a big role.