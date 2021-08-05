 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $429,900
spotlight

5 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $429,900

5 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $429,900

Alex Heyen, M: 402-800-8920, Alex@flatwaterrealty.com, www.flatwaterrealty.com - New construction in peaceful Arlington awaits. This house has modern flair with small town living on a quiet peaceful setting. High end finishes allows this house to shine. Huge garage for any hobbiest and finished basement will allow you plenty of space for entertaining. Large eat in kitchen with unique window backsplashes will serve as a focal point for guests and family.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News