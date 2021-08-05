5 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $429,900

Alex Heyen, M: 402-800-8920, Alex@flatwaterrealty.com, www.flatwaterrealty.com - New construction in peaceful Arlington awaits. This house has modern flair with small town living on a quiet peaceful setting. High end finishes allows this house to shine. Huge garage for any hobbiest and finished basement will allow you plenty of space for entertaining. Large eat in kitchen with unique window backsplashes will serve as a focal point for guests and family.