5 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $769,000

Amazing opportunity to obtain your perfect acreage--11 acres just 8 miles west of Blair! Step inside this 2 story home with 5BRs, 4 BAs, with over 4,000 sq. ft. The home has an amazing kitchen with a 36" Wolf range, 48" built in KitchenAid refrigerator-- with all new luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main. The second floor has a spacious primary bedroom, plus 3 other oversized bedrooms. The walkout lower level has a 5th bedroom and an area perfect for a mother inlaw suite. The fully fenced yard has a sprinkler system and the detached garage is insulated and heated--large enough for your oversized RV. The tree lined driveway with white fencing on both sides leads you to a 6 stall stable, tack room and feed room.