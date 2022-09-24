 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,345,000

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - Looking for a newly constructed lake home? This well-appointed designer ranch walk-out at Newport Landing on Bennington Lake less than 1 yr old!! Drive up & fall in love! Main floor features: Open great room with fireplace, deluxe kitchen with gas range, built-in side by side full fridge & freezer, large pantry with beverage bar, dining areas with access to covered deck with fireplace & remote screen system, 2 separated bedrooms with 3/4 bath & powder bath. Oversized 6+ car garage enters into spacious drop zone with pocket office & has 2 walk-throughs from pantry into kitchen & laundry into primary closet. Designer primary bath & deluxe bedroom suite. Open & flexible LL floor plan is an entertainer’s dream! Tiled TV wall with fireplace, bar with oversized island, exercise room, 3/4 Lake bath & lake storage room with W&D hook-up, 2 additional beds with Jack & Jill bath. Outside covered patio, gas firepit &

