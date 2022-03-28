Maxim Homes presents "The Beach House II" This 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 6 car, 4,500+ sqft stunning home is complete with custom home theatre, pool, incredible finishes & soaring 10+ ft ceilings throughout both levels! You’ll be wowed by the breathtaking lake views through the oversized custom picture windows. The chef inspired kitchen includes Monogram appliances, in-wall pot filler, euro style custom cabinetry, all surrounding the beautiful quartz island with waterfall edge. The owner’s suite features a double sided fireplace, huge spa-like bathroom with heated floors, multi-tiered closet, & private washer/dryer area. The walkout lower level is built for entertaining. The luxurious wet bar/living space w/ separate private home theatre that will impress any guest. In addition, 2 more bedrooms each with private baths, a dedicated laundry & extra storage, and a heated pool round out the lower level. Schedule your private showing and make this extravagant lakeside home yours!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $1,699,999
