You'll love this resort like home on beautiful Bennington Lake by Maxim Homes! The main floor features soaring 2-story ceilings through the entry and living area featuring a modern fireplace with wood wall accents & massive windows overlooking the modern covered deck. The kitchen boasts modern cabinetry, Brazilian granite waterfall island with matching granite backsplash & one-of-a-kind granite hood, Black SS appliances & huge walk-in pantry. Enjoy a fireplace, private deck access, dual vanities, large soaker tub, walk through shower & huge walk-in closet in the massive primary suite! The 2nd level includes an oversized loft & 2 large bedrooms with jack & jill bath, private sinks & walk in closets. The walk-out lower level is an entertainer's paradise with an open family room, wet bar, massive state-of-the-art theater room, and 2 beds with a spacious jack & jill bath. The lake-facing backyard features an outdoor kitchen with grill and fridge, sport pool with waterfall & fire features.