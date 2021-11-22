 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,195,000

  • Updated
Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - The GORGEOUS home you have been waiting for!!! Absolutely breathtaking, custom, 1-owner, well maintained, sprawling ranch walk-out looking out to one of the most gorgeous water views at Newport Landing! Beautiful stone & stucco curb appeal. Professional landscaping & lighting to peaked windows of main great room - you will want to move right in! Designer oversized dream chefs kitchen w/ double islands, built-in coffee station, warmer drawers, deluxe appliances & full walk-in butlers pantry. Formal dining w/ entertaining bar. 2 designated home offices & 1 add'l main floor bedroom. Primary suite w/ his/hers closets, soaker tub, amazing double steam walk-in shower. Lower level built for entertaining! Stunning bar, walk-in wine cellar, rec area, wired for projector screen, exercise room, bonus room, laundry & lake storage room (4th garage space), 2 large legal bedrooms w/ own bath & walk-in closets. Outsi

