Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - The GORGEOUS home you have been waiting for!!! Absolutely breathtaking, custom, 1-owner, well maintained, sprawling ranch walk-out looking out to one of the most gorgeous water views at Newport Landing! Beautiful stone & stucco curb appeal. Professional landscaping & lighting to peaked windows of main great room - you will want to move right in! Designer oversized dream chefs kitchen w/ double islands, built-in coffee station, warmer drawers, deluxe appliances & full walk-in butlers pantry. Formal dining w/ entertaining bar. 2 designated home offices & 1 add'l main floor bedroom. Primary suite w/ his/hers closets, soaker tub, amazing double steam walk-in shower. Lower level built for entertaining! Stunning bar, walk-in wine cellar, rec area, wired for projector screen, exercise room, bonus room, laundry & lake storage room (4th garage space), 2 large legal bedrooms w/ own bath & walk-in closets. Outsi
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,195,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…
Since opening the new location for Care Corps LifeHouse’s Thriftology store, Executive Managing Director Julie Sleister said the reaction has …
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …
At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…
The writing wasn’t on a wall.