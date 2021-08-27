Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - NOW is your chance to own one of OMAHA’s most EXQUISITE ESTATES at a fraction of the cost to build! YOU have to EXPERIENCE this home to believe the BEAUTY. Every detail was crafted with thought & intention-From Imported marble & Argentinian quartz to expansive floor to ceiling windows highlighting breathtaking water views. Grand vaulted ceilings throughout most of main, Open & Spacious chefs kitchen, private media room with commercial cigar ventilation system, Private Master Suite with DREAM His & Her Closets! Boasting an impressive 12,800 SF ABOVE GRADE with 5 bedroom suites, 8 bath, 4 laundry rms, 8+ car heated garages & your very own 800 sqft cabana on the water! 2 upper guest wings, Elevator to all 3 levels, 2 Fabulous Main Flr Offices, 5 bars, Zero Entry access, Full perimeter iron fence with coded security gates, Deluxe Sound, Lighting & Landscaping. Plus, 8000 sqft unfinished LL perfect for wine cel
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,345,000
