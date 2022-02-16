Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This is the ONE, with almost 10,000 SQFT of family enjoyment and entertainment space this home has been perfectly thought out in every aspect. The dramatic curb appeal and extensive use of stone and roof pitches greets you as you enter. Expansive great room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace w/ floor to ceiling stone and loads of natural light for the perfect lake view. Chefs kitchen w/ eating area, cooking zone, coffee bar, wine bar and beverage station, sitting area and cozy hearth room with expansive views and fireplace. Primary suite to die for w/private office, bedroom area, spa like bath and oversized walk in closet w/ 2nd W/D hook ups. 2nd floor is perfect for kids w/3 bedrooms all with walk in closets, and massive bonus room, and laundry. Basement w/ batting cage room, gym, theatre, arcade, rec room and large bar w/ collapsible window to outside. Outdoor fun begins w/ hot tub, outdoor shower, bar, mult
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 1980, Larry and Melinda Rasmussen got news no parent wants to hear.
Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 44-year-old Craig man pleaded no contest in the Dodge County District Court after more than 20 explosives and firearms were found in his veh…
Married 58 years, Weezy Kasak told her husband, Bill, not to buy her a Valentine’s Day card.
Chris Rainforth, assistant principal for Archbishop Bergan’s middle and high school, won the Honorary Knight of the Roundtable Award.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police on Monday identified a driver killed in a fiery accident on Interstate 480.
The woman initially left the baby, but responders to a 911 call found her and took both mother and baby to the hospital.
The chase was called off out of concern for public safety, but Kearney officers found the Malibu in a trailer park and both women were arrested.
The first candidate has filed to become the next Dodge County Sheriff.
After more than a year in the works, the Fremont Fire Department is gearing up to get its new fire truck on the streets.