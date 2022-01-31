 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,750,000

Kelly Kontz, M: 402-290-4972, kelly@openadore.com, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kontz - This is the Spectacular Lakefront Estate YOU have been waiting for! Every detail was crafted with thought & intention. An Entertainers Dream Home! 5 bed, 9 bath, 3 laundry, 5+ car heated garages + lake storage. Grand vaulted ceilings with expansive flr to ceiling windows highlighting breathtaking water views throughout. The heart of the home chefs kitchen with butler’s pantry & hosting bar opens up to dining areas, hearth room & inviting sunroom. Main: dropzone/office, laundry, 2 hall bths & beautiful wood library/office heading to Private Primary Suite with His & Her Closets! All main rooms access expansive wrap around deck overlooking custom outdoor entertaining areas (designed for pool), boat dock & deluxe outdoor kitchen in gazebo. Upstairs: 3 suites, laundry & secret bonus rm. Walk-out LL: Custom bar with wine room, game areas, exercise rm, pocket office, lake bath, guest suite & large flex/bonus room

