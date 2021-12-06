5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $313,000

Rick Bilek, M: 402-830-1416, rbilek81@gmail.com, www.betteromaha.com - Don't Wait!!! Come check out this wonderful ranch floor plan in the Bennington School District. Its split bedroom design offers a private master suite, with the other 2 bedrooms on the opposite end of the house. The recently finished basement offers another 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and a large rec room. You'll fall in love with the lot as it backs to a creek and walking trail. A new roof installed last year and a fresh coat of interior paint.