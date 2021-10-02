5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $325,000

Mike & Jody Briley, M: 402-690-3106, mike@thebrileyteam.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.briley - Fabulous 5 BDRM walk-out ranch in the sought after Heritage subdivision! This home has been meticulously maintained & is move-in ready! Vaulted ceilings & gas FP in LR that opens up to kitchen w/hardwood floors, large island & gorgeous granite. Tons of cabinet space & all kitchen appliances included. Covered deck overlooks beautiful backyard that backs to trees. Primary suite boasts vaulted ceilings, double sinks & walk-in closet. Convenient main floor laundry plus a drop zone off of garage. Spacious finished walk-out LL is sure to impress! Large FR that walk-outs out to patio for added outdoor space. 3/4 BA plus 2 additional BDRMS which would also make great home office, hobby room, playroom & more! You will love the added feature of the barn door that opens to 1 of 2 separate storage rooms. Extended 2 car garage. Sprinkler system. Dog fence. Bennington School District & walking distance