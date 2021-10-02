Mike & Jody Briley, M: 402-690-3106, mike@thebrileyteam.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.briley - Fabulous 5 BDRM walk-out ranch in the sought after Heritage subdivision! This home has been meticulously maintained & is move-in ready! Vaulted ceilings & gas FP in LR that opens up to kitchen w/hardwood floors, large island & gorgeous granite. Tons of cabinet space & all kitchen appliances included. Covered deck overlooks beautiful backyard that backs to trees. Primary suite boasts vaulted ceilings, double sinks & walk-in closet. Convenient main floor laundry plus a drop zone off of garage. Spacious finished walk-out LL is sure to impress! Large FR that walk-outs out to patio for added outdoor space. 3/4 BA plus 2 additional BDRMS which would also make great home office, hobby room, playroom & more! You will love the added feature of the barn door that opens to 1 of 2 separate storage rooms. Extended 2 car garage. Sprinkler system. Dog fence. Bennington School District & walking distance
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of child pornography Monday.
An indictment of the former Dodge County attorney raises questions about the behavior of some law enforcement officers in the Fremont area.
- Updated
At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…
- Updated
A Fremont man who was wanted after escaping from community custody by jumping over a fence was arrested Tuesday in Fremont.
- Updated
At approximately 4 a.m., Sept. 26, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace after officers were dispatc…
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
- Updated
Read through real estate transfers recently recorded in Dodge County.
- Updated
A new TikTok trend has led to vandalism and thief at Fremont High School.
- Updated
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Ashley C. Phillips, 52, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers respo…
- Updated
The Fremont City Council approved a change to the 2021 budget and denied a temporary liquor license for an Archbishop Bergan Catholic School f…