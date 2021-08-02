5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $330,000

Dan A Freeman, M: 402-968-7580, dan@betabuyshouses.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Beautiful Bennington home. This true 5 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with curb appeal that will make you say wow! Spacious kitchen opens up to living room with a breakfast bar and has ample cabinet space, pantry, and all appliances included! Cozy fireplace and large windows that flood in lots of natural lighting in the living room. 4 bedrooms on the second floor. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet and full private bath w/ dual vanities and whirlpool tub. LL has 5th bedroom and family room w/ daylight window. HOA pool included! Come check it out today!