5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $340,000

Carrington Cusick, M: 402-515-7001, Carrington@NebraskaRealty.com, www.buyingomaha.com - Open House: Saturday, August 7th, 1-4. - Indescribable. You won't believe this stunning 2 story home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, an open floor plan, fully remodeled kitchen complete with quartz countertops and a custom island! The finished basement is perfect for entertaining before you step outside to the sprawling patio that boasts room for a hot tub, an extra large fire pit, custom stone work, and landscaping throughout. This home features an extra large driveway and sits on a DOUBLE lot! Don't miss this one.

