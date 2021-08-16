Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - THIS IS A MODEL HOME-NOT FOR SALE. The Ruby 4 Modern Prairie by Richland Homes. Model open Thurs-Sunday 1-5.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $362,925
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two Fremont men face drug and burglary charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., Aug. 12, Sulema K. Olivas, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a …
- Updated
Fremont City Councilmember Michael Kuhns formally announced his resignation as Ward 3’s representative Wednesday.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Nye Square has welcomed Brooke Belina as its new executive director.
- Updated
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.