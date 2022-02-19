5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $385,000

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - 6 months NEW!!!! This beautiful newly constructed home sits proudly on a large corner lot. Property backs to large acreages and boasts amazing sunsets. You will find 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3 car garage with 8ft garage extension. Loads of upgrades in this home, from the 250 SF curvilinear covered patio, to the appliances and gas FP. The front flex room was upgraded with barn doors to use for home office or another guest room if needed or gathering space. Tons of natural light, quartz countertops, all new appliances stay in kitchen, under cab lighting, soft close cabs in kitchen and tiled backsplash. Huge center island perfect for entertaining. Primary suite features sitting room and large bath w/soaker tub. Tons of cabinet space and added shelving in huge closet. Large 2nd floor laundry with built in cabinetry-W/D Stay! LL has 5th BR and fully finished bathroom. LL Rec room is partiall